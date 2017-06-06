Two Ludington Men Charged with Operation Meth Lab

Two men were recently charged with operating a meth lab in the city of Ludington.

Their charges come from an investigation that began back in April.

It started when members of the Mason County Sheriff’s Department were investigating two men seen walking on Pine Street near Jackson, in Ludington.

During this roadside investigation, deputies saw some of the items commonly used to make meth.

SSCENT detectives were contacted and a followup investigation was conducted.

The findings of that investigation were turned over the county prosecutor who issued the charges against the two men.

The two men, 27-year-old Nicholas Helfirch and 33-year-old Bryan Carroll were each arraigned this week on charges that include operating a meth lab, possession of ephedrine, and using a computer to commit a crime.

The most serious of the charges is a felony punishable by up to 20-years in prison.

Both men remain lodged in the Mason County Jail.