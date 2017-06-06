Manistee Man Charged with Maintaining a Drug House

A Manistee man was recently in court where he is facing charges of possessing meth and maintaining a drug house.

The man’s arrest came form investigation that began in the summer of 2016.

That’s when SSCENT detectives assisted a the Michigan Department of Corrections with an investigation involving a parolee.

That investigation took place in the 400 block of Manistee’s First Street.

Evidence at the scene resulted in the charges being authorized by the county prosecutor’s office.

Police arrested 69-year-old Richard Welch this past Wednesday as a result of the investigation.

He was in court on Thursday where he was arraigned on charges of possession of meth, possession of analogues, maintaining a drug house, and possession of marijuana.

The most serious charge is a felony punishable by up to 10-years in prison.