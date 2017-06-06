Boyne Falls Man Pleads Guilty to Armed Robbery, Police Search for Two Other Suspects

A man accused of robbing a a Cheboygan County store recently pled guilty to the crime.

Just before 1am on February 4th a man entered into the Next Door Food Marathon Station in Cheboygan.

He held two customers and the store clerk at gunpoint and demanded the money in the till.

The man was given cash and cigarettes and he left the store.

The man left the store and was last seen heading east along State Street and was later picked up by a getaway driver.

Later that day, just before 11 o’clock at night, a man held up Pat & Gary’s Party Store in Indian River.

The suspect entered into the store and pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded the money from the register.

He also demanded cigarettes.

The man then left the store on foot.

In this case police were on scene with minutes and were able to track the suspect’s footprints in the snow.

After tracking him for five miles, the suspect was taken into custody.

That suspect, 33-year-old Jonathon Daniels of Boyne Falls, was arrested and charged with armed robbery.

Investigators say that Daniels committed both robberies.

And now this past Tuesday Daniels plead guilty to one count of armed robbery and one count of attempted armed robbery.

As part of the plea Daniels will receive a cap on his sentence, the minimum of which is 15-years in prison and the maximum is life in prison. He received this cap for cooperating with law enforcement.

During the investigation two more warrants were issued for the arrest of Danae Leigh Goddard, a 31-year-old woman from Petoskey, and Robert John Kline, a 28-year-old man from Petoskey. Investigators say they had roles in the robberies.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Cheboygan Police at 231.627.4321.