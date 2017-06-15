Driver Killed in Grand Traverse County Crash

A driver was killed in a crash in Grand Traverse County after running a stop sign.

It happened Thursday afternoon on the Old Mission Peninsula at the intersection of McKinley Road and Center Road.

According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office a SUV was traveling on McKinley Road when it failed to stop at Center Road.

The SUV went into the intersection, where it was hit in the driver’s side by a pickup truck.

The driver of the SUV, 76-year-old Ronald Sarkon of Traverse City was pronounced dead the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck and a passenger, a man and woman from Burton, received minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.

The roadway was closed for approximately two hours while crews worked the scene.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.