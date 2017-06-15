Congressman Moolenar Discusses Being at Ballfield When Shooting Started

POSTED June 15, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

That was the voice of Congressman John Moolenaar of Michigan’s 4th District. Moolenaar was at Wednesday mornings shooting at a baseball practice that wounded five people near Washington D.C.

In a phone conference Thursday morning the Congressman described the scene as he was in a batting cage just behind the first bases line.

The suspected shooter did die as a result of his injuries.

5 people were seriously injured in the shooting and Moolenaar asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers