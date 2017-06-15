Congressman Moolenar Discusses Being at Ballfield When Shooting Started

That was the voice of Congressman John Moolenaar of Michigan’s 4th District. Moolenaar was at Wednesday mornings shooting at a baseball practice that wounded five people near Washington D.C.

In a phone conference Thursday morning the Congressman described the scene as he was in a batting cage just behind the first bases line.

The suspected shooter did die as a result of his injuries.

5 people were seriously injured in the shooting and Moolenaar asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers