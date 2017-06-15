2017 Senior Expo in Cadillac

The Annual Senior Expo in Cadillac took place Thursday Afternoon bringing members of the community the Wexford Civic Center.

With over 60 booths to see, Seniors and their families were welcomed in to learn about the local services in their area.

Each year there is a theme and this years theme was Treasure Island, filling the Center with Pirates, Gold and fun.

The Expo always has a big turnout and the ultimate goal is for Seniors and their families to walk out with better knowledge of whats available to them.

The Council on Aging puts on this event and reminds people to come every year as New providers and equipment join the Expo.