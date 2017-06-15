Schuss Mountain Snow Challenge Donates to DAV

The organizers of a winter event have donated to a local veteran support group.

The Schuss Mountain Snow Challenge is an annual drag race on the snow covered slopes of Schuss Mountain.

This year, as in years past, the Snow Challenge gave $4000 to the Traverse City post of the Disabled American Veterans.

Over the years, the snow challenge has given around $40,000 to the DAV, and organizers see it as the perfect way to give back.

The DAV has a close relationship with the snow challenge, and they hope to have continued support from the community.