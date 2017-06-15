RECALL – Loving Pets Recall Dog Treats Over Salmonella Concerns

We have another recall to share with you – but this recall doesn’t just involve your health, but that of your pet’s.

Loving Pets of New Jersey is recalling select lots of their dog treats because they could be contaminated with salmonella.

The possible contamination was due to an ingredient supplied to Loving Pets from a USA based supplier.

It was discovered by Loving Pets’ internal quality assurance team and was identified through the company’s standard quality control testing procedures and internal food safety program.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

The products included in the recall are the Sweet Potato and Chicken and the Brown Rice and Chicken Barksters, the Apple and Chicken, Banana and Chicken, Sweet Potato and Chicken, and Cranberry and Chicken Puffsters Snack Chips, and the Whole Hearted Chicken and Apple Puff Treats.

People with the products should return them for a refund.

More information on the recall can be found here.