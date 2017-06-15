Public Meeting Held to Discuss Decision to Install Roundabout at US-131/M-186 Intersection

A public meeting is being held next week to discuss changes to the intersection of US-131 and M-186 in Fife Lake.

Last year, MDOT’s Traverse City Transportation Service Center staff announced a plan to install a traffic signal at this location to address a pattern of crashes.

After the initial selection of a traffic signal, which would have included widening the intersection and other improvements, MDOT performed a road safety audit that involved bringing in peers from other areas of the department for an additional review.

After that additional review, staff determined a roundabout would will further reduce risk of future fatalities and serious injuries.

The roundabout is expected to cost $2.3 million for design and construction, with the project planned for 2019.

The road safety audit also identified some other improvements that have already been made, including the closure of the passing zone on the eastbound approach to the intersection, movement of the painted “stop bar” closer to the intersection to improve visibility for drivers, and improvement of pavement markings on the westbound approach to designate both right-turn and through/left-turn lanes.

The roundabout, as preliminarily designed, will be a single lane, similar to the roundabout located at the intersection of M-37 and M-115 in Mesick. It will require closure of the gas station driveway on US-131 closest to the intersection.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at American Legion Post 219, 10283 M-186 in Fife Lake.