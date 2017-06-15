Downstate Fire Chief Hit and Killed Will on Scene of Accident

A downstate Fire Chief was hit and killed while responding to the scene of an accident.

The incident happened in Kalamazoo County on Wednesday.

At approximately 9:30 Wednesday night first responders were called to an unknown accident that had happened on I-94.

Once on scene responders found that the vehicle was unoccupied that no injures had been reported.

As fire responders were clearing the scene, Comstock Fire and Rescue Chief Edward Switalski was standing near the rear of his vehicle when a passing vehicle lost control and hit him.

Units on scene immediately started providing care, but Switalksi was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Switalksi sustained injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.