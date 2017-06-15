MSP Reminds People that 911 is only for Emergencies after Teen in Montmorency County Charged with Misdemeanor for Misusing 911

The MSP would like to remind residents that 911 is for use in emergencies and is not something to be misused.

This is after a 14-year-old girl in Montmorency County was recently charged with a misdemeanor for placing several calls earlier this month.

According to the MSP Alpena Post, troopers were called to a report of a woman who had fallen and gotten hurt on June 6th.

After that initial call from a cellphone, troopers say six more calls were made from the same location.

No call back number was available, so troopers responded to the closest home. And due to comments made during a second phone call, additional troopers were requested.

Once dispatch reviewed the calls, they told troopers there was a 14-year-old girl who lived at the home.

Troopers investigated and spoke with the child’s guardian, and determined that she had made all the calls to 911.

She was charged with a misdemeanor for misusing 911.