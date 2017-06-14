Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Charlevoix County

A motorcyclist was killed in crash in Charlevoix County Tuesday night.

The accident happened on US-131 in Boyne Falls shortly before 6 o’clock in the evening.

That’s where the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office was called to a motorcycle vs minivan crash.

The driver of the minivan, a 69-year-old man from Beaver Island, was southbound on US-131 when he turned left into Big E’s Smoke Shack.

That turn was into the path of a northbound motorcycle driven by 41-year-old Richard Matelski of Boyne City.

Matelski’s motorcycle hit the front of the minivan and police say he was killed on impact.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Neither drugs or alcohol are considered factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.