Police in Roscommon Ask for Help Identifying Person of Interest in Theft Investigation

Police in Roscommon County need your help in locating a person of interest in an theft investigation.

The theft happened at the Walmart in Houghton Lake.

The Denton Township Police Department is investigating the theft and needs your help in identifying the person seen in these photos.

The suspect was seen driving a motorcycle, which can also be seen in the photos.

Anyone with information about the incident or who can help identify the person is asked to to call the Denton Township Police at 989 366 4518.