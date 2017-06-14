Manistee Man Accused of Operating Meth Lab

A Manistee Man was recently charged with operating a meth lab in Manistee County.

His arrest came from an investigation that began in September of last year when members of the Mansitee Police Department were called to a medical emergency in the 100 block of 12th Street.

Once on scene officers said they saw many of the items used to make meth in the home.

SSCENT detectives were contacted and search of the home found several meth making materials.

As a result of that investigation, 36-year-old Peter Jedadiah Wittlieff of Manistee, was arrested on May 28th.

He was arraigned on a three count warrant, facing charges of two counts of maintaining a meth lab and one count of possession of meth.

He has since posted bond.