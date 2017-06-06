Manistee Woman Accused of Maintaining Meth Lab

A Manistee woman currently in prison was recently charged with maintaining a meth lab.

On June 2nd, Ashleigh Geeting, a 19-year-old from Manistee was in court facing a two count felony warrant.

Geeting was arraigned on charges of maintaining a meth lab and possession of meth.

Her charges come from an investigation that began back in February.

The Manistee City Police Department got a tip that a wanted fugitive was at the Harborview Apartment.

Officers responded to the location and located Geeting.

During the investigation they found that she had outstanding warrants for her arrest.

Officers also say they saw many of the items used to make meth. Detectives from SSCENT were called in to assist and investigate the meth materials.

The meth charges are a result of the SSCENT investigation. The most serious charge is a felony punishable by up to 20-years in prison and a possible $25,000 fine.

Geeting is currently in prison on an unrelated larceny charge.