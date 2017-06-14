Motorcyclist Injured After Leading Police on Chase

A motorcyclist was injured after he allegedly attempted to flee from police.

The chase began in Leelanau County Tuesday night when a sergeant on patrol saw a motorcyclist speeding on M-72 near Harry’s Road shortly before 9:30 at night.

The suspect was allegedly going 83mph in the 55mph zone.

The sergeant tried to stop the motorcycle, but instead the rider took off, accelerating to over 100mph.

A pursuit began, but the sergeant called it off when they approached Traverse City and the conditions were too dangerous to continue.

Members of the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office picked up the chase a short time later, but also had to call it off.

The motorcyclist continued southbound on US-31, driving recklessly without law enforcement in pursuit.

But at the intersection at Chum’s Corner, the rider lost control and crashed.

The rider suffered a broken leg from the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

The suspect was taken to Munson for treatment.

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office says the rider was a 35-year-old man from East Potter Road in Grand Traverse County.

He has an extensive criminal history that includes convictions for drunk driving, assaulting and resisting police, breaking and entering, drug trafficking, and carrying concealed weapons.

A report is being sent to the county prosecutor requesting charges of felony fleeing and eluding second degree, habitual offender fourth offense, reckless driving, and driving on a suspended license.

Alcohol is considered a factor in the incident.