Five People including Congressman Injured in Shooting

Five people, including one Congressman were injured when a gunman opened fire at a baseball practice for the upcoming Capitol Charity Game.

According to the Alexandria Police the shooting happened shortly after 7am Wednesday morning.

They got the call of the active shooter at the ballpark in Alexandria and responded within 3 minutes.

Officers returned fire with the suspect.

Sheriff’s Deputies and Capitol Police also responded to scene.

Alexandria Police Chief says five people were taken to the hospital following the attack. One of the victims was Representative Steve Scalise. He was shot in the hip, but was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

Other wounded included a former congressional aide from Michigan who worked for Representative Camp, who was shot multiple times and is in critical condition.

The injured also included two Capitol Police officers.

Local congressman John Moolenaar was at the practice as well and he was not injured. He does ask that you keep those who were injured in your thoughts.

In a statement from President Trump, the shooter, who was injured when police returned fire, was taken into custody, but later died as a result of his injuries.

The investigation into the matter is being handled by the FBI.