Legislation Looks to Raise Minimum Age to Purchase Tobacco

A bill recently proposed in the Michigan Legislature looks to raise the minimum age required to purchase tobacco.

Sponsored by Representative Tommy Brann from the city of Wyoming and co-sponsored by Daire Rendon of Lake City, House Bill 4736 would raise the legal age to buy tobacco products to 21.

The bill states that the sale of tobacco products or tobacco paraphernalia to anyone under the age of 21 is prohibited.

Tobacco Products are any product made or derived from tobacco or nicotine, including cigarettes, chewing tobacco, and electronic devices.

Tobacco paraphernalia is any item designed or marketed for the consumption, use, or preparation of a tobacco product.

Anyone who is caught selling, giving, or furnishing tobacco to someone under the age of 21 could face a fine between $1000 and $2500 for the first violation and up to $5000 for any subsequent violations.