Operation Chill Sees Police Giving Kids “Tickets” for Free Slurpees

Any children caught doing good deeds this summer in the Traverse City area run the risk of getting a “ticket” from police.

Through a program called Operation Chill from 7-Eleven, those “tickets” are actually for a free Slurpee at a participating store.

Operation Chill is a community outreach program through 7-Eleven that the TCPD says is designed to reduce crime and enhance relations between police and youth in the community.

Law enforcement officers have the “tickets” which they give to kids that are seen doing good deeds of exhibiting positive behavior.