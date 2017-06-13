New Trail Bridge Vandalized in Missaukee County

The DNR announced Tuesday that a new replacement bridge was vandalized in Missakuee County.

The bridge services the North Missaukee ORV route and Snowmobile Trail Number 6.

The DNR says the former bridge was deteriorating and it was no longer deemed safe for use.

The replacement bridge was opened recently, and the vandalism was discovered on May 19th.

The damage was caused by a fire that was started along the railing and decking.

Several boards were burned, but the DNR says the damage was not enough to close the bridge, although the railing and decking will need to be replaced.

If you have any information on the cause of the fire, the DNR encourages you to call the Report All Poaching line at 1.800.292.7800