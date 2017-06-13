Woman Injured After Crash In Cadillac

A Cadillac woman was injured after crashing into a tree Monday night.

The crash happened on Sunnyside Drive near Kentucky.

Cadillac Police were called to that location at approximately 9 o’clock Monday night for the report of a single vehicle crash.

According to police, a vehicle was westbound on Sunnyside Drive when it left the roadway and hit a large tree.

Police say the driver, a 49-year-old woman from Cadillac, may have fallen asleep at the wheel, causing her to lose control of the vehicle.

She was taken to Munson in Traverse City for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.