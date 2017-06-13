Police Investigating Threat Made At Kalkaska High School

Police in Kalkaska are investigating a threat that was made at the high school.

The incident happened at the Kalkaska High School.

According to the Kalkaska Department of Public Safety they got the call shortly before 10am in the morning that someone had written a threat at the school.

The threat was found inside one of the restrooms.

A decision was reached with school officials to excuse students early and have building remain empty for a time as a precautionary measure.

The Department says the situation did not turn into an incident, but they are continuing to investigate the matter.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to the Kalkaska Department of Public Safety at 231 258 9081.