Clare County Man Arrested On Sexual Assault Charge

A Clare County man was arrested for sexual assault in Gladwin County.

The initial investigation stemmed from incidents that happened nearly a decade ago at a home in Gladwin County’s Hay Township.

A warrant was issued as a result of the investigation, and police arrested 32-year-old Walter Currier.

Currier was arraigned Tuesday on charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a child under 13 years old, with a bond of $500,000.

The investigation remains open, and additional changes may be filed.