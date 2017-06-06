New Trail in Roscommon County Nears Completion

Visitors will soon be able to have a safer time making their way around Higgins Lake in Roscommon County.

That’s according to the DNR, who says the efforts that started this spring to complete a 2-mile segment of the Iron Belle Trail are nearing completion.

The trail segment, located at North Higgins Lake State Park in Roscommon County is heavily developed with permanent residences, vacation homes and rental properties. The population of the area significantly increases during the summer months, adding to the traffic volumes on the roadways.

The trail is said to give visitors and residents in the area a safe alternative route to the visit the parks.

Tree-clearing for the project began in March and early April to discourage the spread of oak wilt. Tree stumps and top soil were removed to begin placement of the trail base, and asphalt is expected to be laid for the project soon.

The trail is 10 feet wide with 2-foot shoulders and runs from West Higgins Lake Drive to Forest Avenue.

The 2-mile segment, which passes by the Ralph A. MacMullan Conference Center, is just one piece of an overall network of trails planned in the Roscommon area.

Michigan’s Iron Belle Trail is the longest state-designated trail in the nation, encompassing more than 2,000 miles of Michigan on hiking and biking routes, allowing users to explore pristine forests and cool rivers while connecting big cities to smaller and diverse towns. The trail extends from Belle Isle in Detroit to Ironwood in Michigan’s western Upper Peninsula.