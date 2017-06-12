Driver Arrested for Driving “Super Drunk”, Doing 98mph on I-75

A driver was arrested for being “super drunk” after an incident on I-75 this weekend.

It happened on I-75 in Crawford County’s Beaver Creek Township on Friday.

That’s where a trooper with the Houghton Lake Post was on patrol when a vehicle passed him on the freeway.

The trooper says the vehicle was speeding, doing 98mph on I-75.

The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, a 24-year-old man from Gaylord.

The driver was arrested for being “super drunk” – this means the driver had a blood alcohol content greater than .17.

The legal limit for operating a motor vehicle in Michigan is a blood alcohol content of .08.