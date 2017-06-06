Driver Arrested For Fleeing From Police, Attempting to Hit Deputy With Vehicle in Clare County

A driver lead deputies on a chase in Clare County over the weekend.

The chase started on Sunday when shortly after 2pm deputies tried to stop a vehicle for a defective brake light near the intersection of North Clare Avenue and Fir Road in Clare County’s Hayes Township.

The driver started to slow down, then allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.

A deputy was able to get ahead of the vehicle and deploy stop sticks, but when the vehicle approached the sticks it swerved towards the deputy, attempting to hit him.

The vehicle did hit two of the stop sticks with two tires, but it continued to flee from deputies.

The vehicle went through a church parking lot on Townline Lake Road before going off the road, traveled down and embankment, and hit several trees.

The driver of the vehicle then attempted to flee on foot, but with the assistance of a K-9 unit, deputies tracked the driver to a short distance away where he was hiding under some trees.

The driver, 39-year-old Ronald McClure of Harrison was arrested and charged multiple offenses, including two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, fourth degree child abuse, habitual offender fourth offense, and Assault Police.

He remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.