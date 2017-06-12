Call for Welfare Check Leads Warrant Arrest of Leelanau County Man

A call for a welfare check lead to the arrest of a Leelanau County man.

Last Friday the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the 6200 block of East Traverse Highway in Solon Township.

Leelanau County 911 had gotten a call saying that a 53-year-old man at that location was texting suicidal statements.

On arrival to the home, deputies found that the man had left.

After deputies left the home, the man returned and the homeowner called dispatch.

When they returned, deputies say they found the man was drunk.

Deputies investigated and arrested the man for suspicion of drunk driving, as he had just been driving his vehicle a short time before deputies arrived.

The man was also found to have three prior drunk driving convictions and had an outstanding felony warrant from Grand Traverse County.

He was taken to Munson for evaluation. A report is being forwarded to the county prosecutor for review.