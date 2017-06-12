Ludington Police Investigate Armed Robbery

Police in Ludington are investigating an armed robbery that happened over the weekend.

The alleged robbery happened at the Ludington Skate Park on North Lakeshore Drive in Stearns Park.

Officers were called to that location for the report of a robbery at approximately 8:40 in the evening on Saturday.

The victim, a 24-year-old man from Blanchard, told police that a man approached him at the park and starting talking with him.

While talking to this man, another man came up to the victim and allegedly lifted his shirt, showing the handle of what the victim believed to be a handgun in his waistband.

The man then demanded money from the victim, which the victim did hand over an undisclosed amount of cash.

The victim then left the scene.

The first man who approached the victim is described as a white male, approximately 5’9″ tall with a slender build. He had blondish/light brown hair in a buzz cut style. He was wearing a black polo shirt with orange and white stripes.

The second suspect, the one who allegedly had the weapon, is described as a black male, 6’3″ tall, wearing tan shorts, a white t-shirt and a cap.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Ludington Police Department at 231.843.3425.