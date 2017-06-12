Body of Teen Who Drowned After Canoe Tips Located in West Grand Traverse Bay

In Leelanau County the sheriff’s office says they assisted with recovering the body of another person who had drowned.

The drowning happened on Sunday in West Grand Traverse Bay off of Elmwood Township.

At approximately 7:30 Sunday evening Leelanau County 911 got a call of a possible drowning that had happened at that location.

Emergency crews responded to the area on South West Bay Shore Drive.

Witnesses said two teens had been out in a canoe a short distance off shore when the canoe overturned.

A 17-year-old was helped to shore by witnesses, but the other teen, an 18-year-old, went under the water and was not seen again.

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division assisted with the recovery of the 18-year-old’s body from the water.

An investigation into the incident is being handled by the Michigan State Police.