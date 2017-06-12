Divers Locate Body of Man on Crawford County Lake

Divers have located the body of a man who jumped into a northern Michigan lake and never resurfaced.

The incident happened on Lake Margarethe in Crawford County on Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, 52-year-old Mikal Stanley, of Grayling, dove into the water to retrieve an item that had flown into the water.

Due to the high winds and large waves, the boat he had been on got separated from him.

Witnesses in the boat said they last saw the swimmer shortly after he jumped in.

Dive teams from Roscommon and Grand Traverse County, along with the DNR, MSP, and a helicopter from the Coast Guard Air Station spent Saturday afternoon and evening searching for Stanley.

The search was called off when the sun went down on Saturday, but dive crews were back Sunday morning to continue searching for the man’s body.

At approximately 12:30 Sunday afternoon the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says crews located the man’s body on the lake.