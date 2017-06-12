Person of the Week – Chief Petty Officer John Tribfelner

This week’s Person Of The Week is a man who served the nation for 22 years.

Chief Petty Officer John Tribfelner was, up until last week, the officer in charge at Coast Guard Station Charlevoix.

Chief Tribfelner retired last week after 14 years of service in northern Michigan.

In addition to Charlevoix, Chief Tribfelner served at the Coast Guard stations in Manistee and St. Ignace.

For his work keeping Michiganders safe, Chief Petty Officer John Tribfelner is this week’s Person of the Week.

