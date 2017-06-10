DEVELOPING: Officials Searching for Missing Man in Crawford County

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a missing man.

Officials say they received a 911 call about a man who had jumped in the waters of Lake Margrethe and never surfaced earlier in the evening.

Dive teams from Roscommon County and Grand Traverse County are searching for the missing man. The DNR, MSP, and a Coast Guard Helicopter are on scene as well.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that the public stay clear of the area while they are working.

