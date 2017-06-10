Former ‘Batman’ Actor Adam West Dead at 88
Actor Adam West has died.
His family says he passed away peacefully Friday night after a brief battle with Leukemia.
West was best known for his portrayal of Batman in the 1960s television series, but has been in a number of other roles.
His career spanned more than 50 years.
In a statement, West’s family said “He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. There are no words to describe how much we’ll miss him.”
Adam West was 88 years old.