2017 Semi-Annual Free Fishing Weekend

The DNR’s semi-annual Free Fishing Weekend allowed people to enjoy some of the fine fishing Michigan has to offer.

Everyone, residents and non-residents alike, were allowed to fish this weekend without a license.

The DNR also waived the regular Recreation Passport entry fee for vehicle access to Michigan’s 103 state parks and recreation areas.

Michigan has celebrated a summer Free Fishing Weekend every year since 1986 as a way to promote awareness of the state’s vast aquatic resources.

With thousands of miles of streams, rivers, and lakes, the DNR says Michigan and fishing are a perfect match.