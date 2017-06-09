This Weekend is Free Fishing Weekend

The DNR wants you to grab a fishing rod and enjoy some of the fine fishing Michigan has to offer this weekend.

Everyone, residents and non-residents alike, can fish this weekend without a license during the Free Fishing Weekend.

Additionally, during the Free Fishing Weekend, the DNR will waive the regular Recreation Passport entry fee for vehicle access to Michigan’s 103 state parks and recreation areas.

Several of these locations will host official 2017 Summer Free Fishing Weekend events that the DNR says is perfect for the whole family.

Michigan has celebrated a summer Free Fishing Weekend every year since 1986 as a way to promote awareness of the state’s vast aquatic resources. With more than 3,000 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, tens of thousands of miles of rivers and streams and 11,000 inland lakes – Michigan and fishing are a perfect match.

The DNR says activities are scheduled in communities across the state this weekend, more information can be found at michigan.gov/freefishing.