Long Time Cadillac Resident Celebrates 90th Birthday

A well-known, long-time Cadillac resident celebrated her 90th Birthday Thursday afternoon.

Pat Pettengill was born in Detroit in 1927, moving north to Fife Lake shortly after that. In 1955, she and her family moved to Cadillac.

Pettengill is particularly well known in the local community for her musical performances; she often sings during the community’s Fourth of July celebration as well as at other events and fundraisers.

After all her years in the Cadillac community, Pettengill’s family and friends got together to throw a 90th birthday celebration at the Kirtland Terrace Apartments.

Pettengill hopes to continue singing at local events for many more years, and said she’d like to perform for the Fourth of July once again this year.