Two Taken to Hospital Following Crash in Charlevoix County

Crews were called to a two vehicle entrapment crash in Charlevoix County.

The crash happened on Wednesday at approximately 9:40 at night.

Personnel from Boyne City agencies along with the sheriff’s office were called to the accident on Fall Park Road and Crozier Road in Charlevoix County’s Wilson Township.

Deputies say a vehicle driven by 77-year-old Rodney Boulanger of Midland turned into the path of a northbound vehicle driven by 58-year-old Gary Lapeer.

Lapeer told deputies that he tried to avoid the crash but couldn’t.

Boulanger had a passenger in the vehicle with him and police they were both wearing seatbelts, as was Lapeer, at the time of the crash.

Airbags deployed in each vehicle.

Boulanger and Lapeer were taken to McLaren Northern Michigan for treatment.