Reward Offered for Information on Investigation into Historic Rudder Fire

Police in Kalkaska are asking for your help to find the people who set fire to a piece of history.

According to the Kalkaska Department of Public Safety, crews were called to a fire on private property on Monday.

The fire was off of West Park Drive sometime between noon and 4 in the afternoon.

The item that was burned was a 200-year-old ship’s rudder from a Lake Michigan wreck.

Authorities say the rudder is worth thousands of dollars.

A reward of $5000 has been set up for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kalkaska Department of Public Safety at 231.258.9081.