No Swimming on Lake Mitchell on Thursday

For those trying to beat the heat and enjoy some time in the water in Cadillac, the Lake Mitchell Improvement Board has some disappointing news.

Due to a treatment on Lake Mitchell today – there is to be no swimming in the lake.

The treatment is to control the weeds and algae on the lake.

The Lake Mitchell Improvement Board says signs will be posted along the shoreline within 100 feet of the treatment areas to let people know of the treatment and the water use restrictions.

The Lake Mitchell Improvement Board tells us that the lake will only be closed for one day due to the treatment, those looking to dive into the lake will be able to do so, starting again tomorrow.