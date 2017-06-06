Vehicle Runs Redlight, Hits Other Vehicle, Rolls Over, in Wexford County

A vehicle overturned after running a red light Thursday morning in Wexford County.

The accident happened on M-115 near the intersection of 13th Street.

Details are limited at this time, but MI News 26 spoke with authorities on scene who told us that the driver of the pickup truck ran the red light, hit another vehicle, and overturned.

The pickup was a blue Chevrolet Silverado while the vehicle that was hit was a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban.

No one was injured in the crash.

MI News 26 will follow this story and update as we learn more.