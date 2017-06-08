Police Arrest Man After Short Standoff in Antrim County

Police arrested a man after a short standoff in Antrim County.

It happened on Wednesday at a home in the village of Ellsworth.

Antrim County dispatch got a call from someone saying they could hear a man and woman arguing next door.

The caller told dispatch that the man had a gun and was contemplating killing himself and his girlfriend.

The caller also said that they’d already heard a gunshot.

The woman was able to get out of the house and run to the neighbors house. She was not injured.

Law enforcement arrived and was able to talk the man down and he surrendered without incident.

The man has been charged with domestic violence and the use of a firearm while intoxicated.

The man’s name is being withheld at this time.