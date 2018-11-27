RECALL – Company Recalls Cashews Sold at ALDI Because it Could Have Glass Pieces in Can

The Star Snacks Company of New Jersey is recalling specific lots of Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt due to the potential presence of glass pieces in the container.

The cashews were sold in 8oz containers at Aldi stores in multiple states, including here in Michigan.

The affect product has the best by date of 11/27/18 or 11/28/18 printed on the bottom of the can.

The recall was initiated after the company received consumer reports of glass found in the product.

As of Wednesday the company says they have not received any reports of injuries.

Any potentially impacted product has been removed from store shelves.

Anyone who has purchased the product is urged not to consume it, but to return it to Aldi for a refund.

More information on this recall can be found here.