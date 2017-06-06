Kmart Announces More Closings, Including Three in Northern Michigan

After announcing the closure of over one hundred locations late last year, Sears, the parent company of KMart, announced the closure of many more stores, including three more here in Michigan.

In late December and early January Kmart announced the closure of 108 stores across the country, as well as the closing of 42 Sears stores.

Of that first round of closings, the only Kmart Store impacted in northern Michigan was the location in Acme.

But now Kmart says they have made the difficult decision to close even more stores.

And of the latest closures, the stores in West Branch, Traverse City, and Cheboygan are included in the list.

Kmart says no other Michigan stores are impacted by the latest announced closures.

The stores will close in early September and will have a liquidation sale beginning on June 15th.