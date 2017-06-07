Three Arrested Across Northern Michigan in Unrelated Child Porn Investigation

Three people were arrested across northern Michigan on three unrelated cases involving child pornography.

The first arrest happened in Traverse City.

That’s where police arrested 37-year-old Bradley Thomas Southerton.

He was taken into custody back in April following an investigation by the MSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Southerton is facing four felony charges.

The second arrest happened in Manistee County.

That’s where police took 22-year-old Silvain Elwyn Fox of East Lake into custody.

His arrest followed an investigation that included the MSP ICAC and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Fox is facing ten felony charges.

The third arrest took place in Alpena County.

That’s where authorities arrested 18-year-old Devin Devere Fowler of Glennie.

His arrest came after an investigation that included the Royal Canadian Mounted Police as well as the MSP ICAC.

Fowler is facing four felony charges.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit was also involved in the investigations and they encourage parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet.