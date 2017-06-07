Police Investigate Breaking and Entering in Grand Traverse County

Police in Grand Traverse County are investigating multiple breaking and enterings that happened earlier this week.

According to the sheriff’s office they are investigating two cases of breaking and entering that happened at two homes on Canterbury Lane and Brammer Drive in Blair Township.

The sheriff’s office also says two unlocked vehicles were also entered into as well.

The incidents were reported to the office on Monday.

Some of the items that are said to have been taken include a white purse, a large coral colored bag, a wallet, sunglasses, and a small amount of medical marijuana.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Blair Township Community Policer Officer through the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office.