Multiple Agencies Respond to 30-Acre Grass and Forest Fire in Lake County

Crews from multiple agencies responded to a large grass fire in Lake County.

The fire was on Our Rd, west of Merriville Road in Irons Township.

Crews from Baldwin, Webber Township, Norman Township, and the US Forestry Service helped battle the blaze.

They were assisted by the Lake County Emergency Management and the Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was called in Tuesday afternoon and quickly spread to cover approximately 30 acres.

Crews say it was in a grass fire, but it also spread into some nearby forest areas.

No houses were damaged and no one was injured.

The sheriff’s department says the fire appears to have been caused by a downed wire.

Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire, but they remained on scene for several hours putting out hot spots.