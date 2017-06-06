Crews Battle Fire at Charlevoix Cement Plant

Crews spent Tuesday night battling a fire at a northern Michigan cement plant.

The fire broke out at the St Mary Cement plant near Charlevoix sometime before 8pm.

Randy Pryor, the plant manager, says he got the call of fire at approximately 8 o’clock and when he arrived on scene ten minutes later the fire department was already on scene.

The fire was on the north side of the plant, in a hoop style structure that was used to house shredded plastic. The plant uses the plastic as an alternative fuel.

Plant crews had been working around that building earlier in the day and say they didn’t notice anything unusual.

The Charlevoix Fire Department and East Jordan Fire Department responded to the scene.

Fire crews worked with plants crews to turn the material and soak it while fighting the fire.

Fire crews were on scene until midnight or 1am according to Pryor.

No one was injured and the fire didn’t spread to any other part of the facility.

The plant is still working to clean up the scene, but the fire did not impact the operations of the plant and work is continuing as normal.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.