New Trailer Gives Crews All the Tools They Need on Traffic Crash Scenes

The top concern of first responders at a traffic crash site is always the care and safety of the people involved. That includes ensuring the safety of their colleagues and partners on the scene with them.

A new traffic incident management, or TIM, trailer is said to provide all the tools police, EMS, fire departments, and road agencies need to redirect traffic and provide a safe scene.

The trailer was provided by Otsego County EMS, outfitted by MDOT’s North Region staff, and will be maintained and deployed by the Otsego County Road Commission.

The trailer was outfitted with a rooftop illuminated arrow board with a power supply, 42-inch cones, a variety of signs with stands, safety vests, a detour map for Otsego County, and a copy of the I-75 freeway closure plan, among other things.

The trailer and equipment provide additional benefits to law enforcement officers who are investigating crashes once the emergency medical needs of those involved are addressed.

MDOT says the trailer is now fully equipped and ready for deployment.