Charlevoix County Man Taken to Downstate Hospital Following Crash

A driver was taken to a downstate hospital for treatment following a crash in Charlevoix County.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Monday shortly before 5:30 in the afternoon.

The Charlevoix County Sheriff says crews were called to the one vehicle injury accident on Ranny Road in South Arm Township.

On scene deputies say 23-year-old Zachary Hoyt of East Jordan, was speeding on Ranney Road and he lost control, went off the road, and hit a tree.

EMS crews extracted Hoyt and he was taken to McLaren-Northern Michigan for treatment before being transferred to Ann Arbor University of Michigan.

Deputies say Hoyt didn’t stop and the intersection of Ranney Road and Flagg Road before the accident.

Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.