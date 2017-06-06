Mt Pleasant Man Dies in Clare County Crash

A Mt Pleasant man was killed in a car crash in Clare County yesterday{Monday}.

The accident happened at the intersection of South Old State Ave and Jefferson Road in Clare County’s Lincoln Township.

Clare County Central Dispatch got the call of the single vehicle crash at approximately 6:48 in the evening.

When they arrived on scene, deputies say they found a white Chevrolet Malibu that appeared to have been northbound on S Old State Ave when the driver lost control while going around the curve on Jefferson Road.

The car then left the roadway, hitting a tree and a utility pole on the corner.

The driver, 31-year-old William Rodriguez of Mount Pleasant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say speed may have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.